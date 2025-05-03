CM Maryam Nawaz sets june 30 deadline for Lahore’s street projects

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has set a June 30 deadline for completing key development projects in Lahore. She chaired a review meeting and urged provincial officials to meet targets without delay. She also conducted a virtual inspection to track progress.

The Lahore Municipal Corporation will construct and repair 3,705 streets. Meanwhile, WASA must complete work on 230 streets and an additional 1,573 under its care. These efforts fall under Phase-II of the Lahore Development Plan. The focus areas include Allama Iqbal, Aziz Bhatti, and Wagah Towns.

Maryam Nawaz stressed that any delay in work would affect people’s daily lives. She said leaders must stay accountable to the public. She made it clear that no compromise would be accepted when it comes to public comfort and service delivery.

Separately, she met with the Dutch Ambassador and sports figures from the Netherlands and Pakistan. They discussed growing ties in trade, education, and sports. The chief minister praised the $2.3 billion trade volume and pushed for more cooperation. She also stressed her commitment to women’s empowerment and cultural exchange.