In India’s vast democracy, the law is supposed to be the guardian of justice and human dignity. Yet under Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), these legal safeguards have often been trampled, exposing glaring cracks in the country’s democratic framework.

Law as a Tool—But Not for All

India’s constitution promises religious freedom, equality, and protection of fundamental rights. However, under the BJP’s rule, these promises have repeatedly been broken. The 2002 Gujarat riots, where more than 2,000 Muslims were massacred, remain a dark stain. Although Narendra Modi was cleared by Indian courts, human rights groups continue to allege that his administration allowed the violence to spiral unchecked, enabling a culture of impunity that still persists.

Systemic Suppression: From Gujarat to Canada

The pattern of repression isn’t limited to Indian borders. In 2023, Canada accused India of orchestrating the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh separatist leader, on Canadian soil. India’s swift denial was matched by an international shrug. No thorough UN inquiry followed, leaving a chilling message: political murder abroad can go unpunished when global interests are at stake.

The Pahalgam Incident: Blame to Deflect Accountability

The Pahalgam incident, another glaring example, highlighted the BJP government’s failure to ensure security within India. Instead of investigating internal lapses, the Modi administration immediately blamed Pakistan, following a well-worn pattern of deflection. No credible inquiry was launched, and the victims’ families were left without answers—typifying a regime more interested in narrative control than justice.

Kashmir: Violating International Law

Perhaps the most dramatic legal overreach was India’s unilateral revocation of Article 370 in 2019, stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its special status. This not only violated the Indian constitution’s guarantees to Kashmir but brazenly ignored UN Security Council resolutions that called for a plebiscite to determine the region’s future. The move sparked unrest, protests, and heavy militarization—yet the UN and international community offered little more than muted concern.

Indus Water Treaty: Weaponizing Water

The BJP government has also weaponized resources, repeatedly threatening to back out of the 1960 Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan. This treaty, a cornerstone of regional stability, is legally binding under international law. Yet India’s willingness to jeopardize millions of lives by manipulating water flows once again illustrates its disregard for both legal commitments and humanitarian consequences.

The BJP’s record is a catalogue of legal violations—from unchecked internal violence and external assassinations to the blatant disregard of international treaties and UN resolutions. Despite having laws in place, India under Modi has demonstrated that political power can override legal frameworks, leaving justice as an empty promise for the vulnerable.