Maryam Nawaz relaunches laptop scheme with latest technology

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif restarted the laptop scheme and Honhaar scholarship at UET Lahore on Wednesday. This marks the return of the popular student initiative after almost eight years.

For the first time, students will receive 13th-generation Core i7 laptops. Around 14,000 students from 46 institutions in Lahore Division will benefit. Also, 5,000 students from other provinces will receive laptops through an online portal.

The Honhaar Scholarship Phase-II will award 20,000 scholarships to college and university students. Over Rs120 million will go to 3,121 students in government colleges and medical institutes.

Maryam Nawaz highlighted that 60% of recipients are female students. She urged other provinces to adopt similar initiatives. She also praised the youth’s spirit and expressed strong support for the Pakistan Army amid border tensions.