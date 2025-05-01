Three CTD officials martyred in Bannu terrorist attack

Three personnel of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) were martyred and five others injured in two separate terrorist incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa late Wednesday night. The most serious attack occurred in Bannu’s Domel area, where armed assailants ambushed CTD officers on Company Road, killing three and injuring two. Three civilians also sustained injuries during the crossfire.

Police immediately shifted the injured and the bodies to a nearby hospital. In response, additional police forces and armoured vehicles were deployed in the area. Regional Police Officer Sajjad Khan and District Police Officer Saleem Abbas Kalachi visited the wounded and extended condolences to the victims’ families.

In a separate attack in Swabi, unknown gunmen opened fire on a police checkpoint. Fortunately, no casualties were reported as officers returned fire, forcing the attackers to flee into nearby forests. Security forces have launched a search and strike operation in both Bannu and Swabi. Authorities say efforts are ongoing to track down the suspects and ensure safety in the region.