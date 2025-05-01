Labour day: President and PM pledge stronger worker rights and safety

Pakistan observes International Labour Day today, joining global efforts to honour workers’ contributions and raise awareness of their rights. The day highlights the essential role of the labour force in national development and calls for fair treatment, social protection, and safe workplaces.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issued separate messages, reaffirming their commitment to workers’ welfare. President Zardari emphasized the importance of skill development for youth and workers to meet modern job market demands. He urged collaboration across sectors to build a strong support system for labour empowerment.

Calling labourers the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, both leaders paid tribute to their role in sectors like manufacturing, agriculture, and public services. The prime minister highlighted reforms, including the ratification of international conventions, and the launch of a National Occupational Safety and Health Profile. He also mentioned welfare expansions like EOBI, WWF, and digital skill training programs.

Both leaders urged unity among government, private sector, and civil society to create a safe, dignified, and opportunity-rich environment for all workers. They reaffirmed that protecting workers’ rights is central to Pakistan’s growth and stability.