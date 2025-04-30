Invisible Hands

The Labor Day throughout the work is celebrated on 1st May to recognize the efforts and contributions of workers in different disciplines and sectors. The history of celebrating Labor Day throws light on the rights of workers who sustain not only their families, but they are the real change makers and drivers of economies of any country.

Pakistan, with population of more than 245 million people is combating with certain socio -economic issue since its inception. Most of the issues in Pakistan have its deep roots in its social and cultural practices that prove to be a major obstacle in the growth and development of this country. Similarly From social justice stand and for the sustainability in economic growth and development of any nation, women participation in labor force is critically important and significant. In Pakistan, women constitute nearly half the population but only around 20% participate in the formal labor force.

Most are engaged in unpaid or informal work, particularly in agriculture, with limited legal recognition or economic empowerment. As a matter of fact, the rural women of Pakistan are the great contributors in the agricultural development but sadly they are the invisible hand and unseen labor force in this sector. Under the deep shadows of inequity, patriarchy and societal institutional desertion, the rural women of Pakistan rights are denied and remain unrecognized .There is perhaps a phenomenon of disguised unemployment these women face along with the multilayered challenges in their day to day life. Disguised unemployment is not just a notion or a concept, but this is infact a lived reality among rural women of Pakistan. In definition, disguised unemployment is a phenomenon where more people are employed than actual needs.

These people are usually not visible at their work, denied with their right including pay or salaries and wait for a future which is insecure. The scientific studies reveal that Pakistan rural women face triple burden of unpaid productive, reproductive and domestic labor. Their production labor is uncounted in GDP statistics. Women farm workers are not registered as formal laborers and are thus ineligible for social security, workers welfare benefits, health, education and skills training opportunities.

The realty remains greater majority of these women either work in feudal system or family owned farms where they perform tough tasks which range from sowing, harvesting, taking care of livestock along with household tasks including cooking and providing food to men of house working in fields, no matter they have to walk miles for that. With all these efforts, these rural women and rarely counted in any employment facts and figures in our country. Their work is taken as assistive work rather counted as labor which is paid in nature and is recognized.

The patriarchal Pakistani society features certain characteristics that reveal this society is male dominant and even urban educated women have multiple issues to face which include stereotype in job market, issues of harassment or pay gap. On the other side, the rural women, with low or no education in their hand are continuously held back by inequality in terms of education opportunities, property rights and decision making. The rural set up sees women labor as part of their domestic responsibilities which intensify their issues including dependence on men.

The education and health issues remain a serious question in rural Pakistan which is leading these women to exclusion from policy planning, extension services, and development programs. Their voice is often missing from decision-making spaces at both the community and governmental levels. The dilemma is Pakistan’s labor laws chiefly discount informal and agricultural workers, especially women. This absence of legal protection denies them access to fair wages, maternity benefits, pensions, and occupational safety. The need of the hour is mandatory girl education in rural areas and may be now it is a time to take action or penalties may be imposed on families who despite of provision of education in their areas deprive girl’s access to education.

There is a dire need of registration of all agricultural and home-based workers so that rural women get benefit of social security, workers welfare policies including health and education. Beside strong collaboration between government and non-government organizations is important to provide skill education and vocational trainings in villages to empower rural women. The gender sensitive education policies need to be implemented in true spirits to outspread the principles of equality, dignity and justice to rural women. The means of communication and its power can be utilized to challenge patriarchal mindsets and uplift women’s status in rural communities. Let us all recognize that no labor is truly honored until all labor is recognized.

The writer is Associate Professor of Social Work and Director (Sughra Begum Center for Education Policy and Development, University of the Punjab)