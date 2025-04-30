Govt reduces petrol, diesel prices by Rs2 per litre to ease public burden

The federal government has reduced petrol and diesel prices by Rs2 per litre. This change will take effect from midnight and stay in place for the next fifteen days. The Ministry of Finance issued a formal notice confirming the price cut on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

According to the latest update, petrol will now cost Rs252.63 per litre, down from Rs254.63. High-speed diesel will be available at Rs256.64 per litre, compared to the previous rate of Rs258.64. These new prices are part of the government’s routine fortnightly review of fuel rates.

This price cut comes in response to recent changes in global oil prices. Officials say the move is aimed at providing relief to citizens facing rising costs of living. Fuel price reductions are expected to slightly ease transport and production expenses.

The public is likely to welcome this decision, though many still demand more steps to tackle inflation. For now, the new rates will offer some short-term relief to motorists and businesses alike.