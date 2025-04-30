CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025: Who will shine in match 49?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to face off in the 49th match of IPL 2025 on April 30th at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. CSK is currently at the bottom of the points table with just two wins in nine matches, making their playoff hopes slim. In contrast, PBKS is aiming to move up to second place with a win, improving their chances of a top-two finish.

CSK’s Noor Ahmad has been one of the standout performers this season, and he remains a key player for the upcoming match. With 14 wickets in nine games, including 11 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Noor has been instrumental in CSK’s bowling attack. His consistent middle-overs performance makes him a crucial player for CSK in this must-win encounter.

On the other hand, PBKS’s Priyansh Arya has been in outstanding form this season. He is the team’s leading run-scorer, with 323 runs at an average of 35.89 and a strike rate of 200.62. Arya’s explosive batting in the powerplay, with a strike rate of 198.26, has been one of the highlights of PBKS’s campaign. He is also coming off a half-century in the previous match and a century against CSK earlier in the season.

PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer is another key player to watch. Despite not scoring big in recent matches, Iyer’s consistency in away games has been remarkable. He has scored 263 runs in five away matches, averaging 131.50 with a strike rate of 196.26. His performances on the road, including three half-centuries, make him a reliable player for PBKS as they aim for a strong finish in the league stage.