US asks India and Pakistan to avoid escalation, seek peaceful solution

The United States has urged India and Pakistan to stay calm and avoid increasing tensions after the recent Pahalgam attack. The U.S. State Department said both countries must act responsibly and work towards peace. Officials stressed that further conflict could harm regional stability and global peace efforts.

Spokesperson Tamee Bruce said the U.S. is in regular contact with leaders from both countries. She confirmed that Secretary of State Marco Rubio will speak with the foreign ministers of India and Pakistan soon. The U.S. also encouraged other world leaders to support peace talks between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

Bruce added that Washington is monitoring the situation in Kashmir very closely. She warned that the world is watching and expects both countries to act wisely. The U.S. hopes these talks will calm the rising tension after the deadly attack in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

After the killing of 26 Indian tourists, India blamed Pakistan without clear proof. Pakistan denied involvement and offered a neutral investigation. However, India responded by suspending the Indus Waters Treaty. This exchange of actions has worsened relations between the two nations, prompting global concern.