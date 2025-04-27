15 terrorists killed, two soldiers martyred in K-P operations

Security forces killed 15 terrorists in three separate operations across Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Two soldiers embraced martyrdom during intense firefights. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the first operation took place in Karak district, where eight terrorists were killed.

In another operation in North Waziristan, four terrorists were neutralized. However, during the exchange of fire, two soldiers, Lance Naik Usman Mohmand and Sepoy Imran Khan, sacrificed their lives. Both soldiers were posthumously honored for their bravery.

The third operation, in South Waziristan’s Gomal Zam area, resulted in the killing of three terrorists. Security forces also seized weapons and ammunition from the terrorists involved in multiple attacks.

President Asif Ali Zardari praised the security forces for their success and honored the fallen soldiers. He expressed the nation’s full support for the ongoing fight against terrorism and reaffirmed Pakistan’s determination to eliminate terrorism completely.