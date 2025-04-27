No handshake at Wagah border ceremony amid rising tensions

The daily “Beating the Retreat” ceremony at the Wagah border between India and Pakistan took place on Saturday, but with a significant change. For the first time in years, there was no handshake between the soldiers from both sides due to escalating tensions.

This ceremony, a long-standing tradition, typically features soldiers performing high kicks and synchronized movements to patriotic music. However, the usual gesture of unity was absent, symbolizing the growing divide between the two countries.

The absence of the handshake came after the Pahalgam attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on April 22, which killed 26 people. While visitors still attended, the atmosphere was subdued, especially on the Pakistani side of the border.

Meanwhile, India ordered all Pakistani nationals in India to leave by April 29, further heightening tensions. With the UNSC issuing a cautious statement on the Pahalgam attack, the atmosphere at the Wagah border remains tense, with fears of potential conflict growing.