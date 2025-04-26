Pakistan shuts down to support Gaza: Markets closed, roads empty across cities

Pakistan observed a complete shutter-down strike on April 26 to show support for the people of Gaza. Jamaat-e-Islami and trader groups called for the strike, which led to the closure of markets and shops nationwide. Major business centers in cities like Karachi, Lahore, and Peshawar remained closed throughout the day.

In Rawalpindi, areas like Raja Bazaar and Murree Road stayed quiet with little to no traffic. Even medical stores shut down in many areas as the Druggist and Chemist Association joined the strike. Meanwhile, in Murree and Pakpattan, every small and large market also stayed shut.

Karachi witnessed blocked roads and protest sit-ins in areas like Korangi Crossing. Protesters burned tires and blocked traffic, forcing authorities to divert vehicles through alternative routes. Roads across major cities saw far fewer vehicles than usual due to these blockades.

Jamaat-e-Islami leader Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman said Pakistanis will not tolerate the killing of Palestinians. He urged the nation to express love for Gaza and condemn actions by Israel and the U.S.