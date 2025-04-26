Coach Fleming blames auction strategy for CSK’s poor IPL season

Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming admitted that the team’s poor IPL run began at the auction stage. Chennai, who have lost seven out of nine matches, bought 20 players in Jeddah but still struggle to find the right team mix.

Fleming said the team failed to adapt to the changing nature of the game and accepted blame for the missteps. He noted that while Chennai had a strong history, even small mistakes could turn results the other way in the IPL.

The team has already used 22 out of 27 players, showing a lack of clear planning. Injuries and poor form added to their struggles, while constant changes hurt consistency. Fleming called the auction a tough and uncertain process and admitted they haven’t nailed a game plan. Still, he believes the squad has potential and promised to take full responsibility.