Usman Khan eyes PSL record as Multan Sultans fight for comeback

Usman Khan, Multan Sultans’ opener, remains hopeful about his team’s chances in PSL 10 despite recent struggles. He believes the team can win the remaining matches and still qualify for the playoffs.

The 29-year-old draws motivation from the 2021 season, when Multan made a strong comeback to win the title. He says the team’s current mindset is focused, and hard work in training has kept them prepared for the challenge ahead.

Usman, who is tied with Kamran Akmal for most PSL centuries, hopes to break the record soon. He said his main aim is to help the team, but scoring another century would be a proud personal milestone.

Currently, the Sultans sit at the bottom of the table with only one win in five matches. They next face Lahore Qalandars on April 26 at the Gaddafi Stadium in a crucial game for their season.