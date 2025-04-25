Neeraj Chopra defends invite to Arshad Nadeem amid criticism

Neeraj Chopra is facing backlash for inviting Pakistani javelin star Arshad Nadeem to his event in Bengaluru. The invite to the Neeraj Chopra Classic, set for May 22, sparked a heated debate after a recent tragic incident.

Chopra took to social media to explain his side. He said the invitation was made purely as a sporting gesture, well before the incident. He stressed that the invite had no political motive and aimed only to gather top athletes.

Arshad Nadeem had already declined the invitation, citing schedule clashes due to his training for the Asian Athletics Championship. Chopra added that the invite was part of an effort to celebrate global javelin talent.

Despite the backlash, Chopra stood by his values and choice. He said it’s important to speak up when things go wrong. He also shared his disappointment over the hate his gesture received, saying it was only meant to promote sportsmanship.