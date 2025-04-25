BCCI denies asking ICC to split India-Pakistan in future tournaments

The BCCI has dismissed rumors that it asked the ICC to separate India and Pakistan in future global cricket events. These claims surfaced after the Pahalgam attacks but lack proof. BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla said any such decision would involve the Indian government.

Moreover, BCCI officials confirmed that no request was sent to the ICC regarding tournament groupings. Despite tensions, no official steps have been taken to change how teams are grouped. The current system remains in place for now.

Looking ahead, the next big ICC event is the Women’s ODI World Cup in September 2025. It will take place in India, and Pakistan has already qualified. Since it uses a round-robin format, all teams will play each other.

Before that, the men’s Asia Cup is scheduled for September. Although India has hosting rights, matches will be played at a neutral venue. The UAE or Sri Lanka may host it. The tournament’s format and location are still being finalized.