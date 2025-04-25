PTI can’t be silenced, Imran Khan must be freed: Barrister Saif

Barrister Saif, a senior PTI leader, strongly demanded the release of Imran Khan and all jailed party workers. He said PTI has faced pressure and injustice but will not back down. He called the arrests political tactics that have failed to stop the party’s growth.

While speaking on PTI’s foundation day, Saif said the party represents 29 years of struggle and public service. He added that PTI is now the most popular political force in Pakistan. According to him, the current government is trying to crush PTI by violating basic human rights.

Moreover, he criticized the arrest of Dr. Yasmin Rashid, calling her detention unfair and inhumane. He said sick and elderly leaders deserve care, not punishment. Saif added that all fake and political cases must end to restore justice.

Finally, he said Pakistan needs unity and political stability, which cannot happen without Imran Khan. He praised the sacrifices of jailed PTI leaders and said they have made history. He urged the authorities to respect the constitution and people’s will.