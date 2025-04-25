War will ruin India’s economy, warns ex-judge Katju

Former Indian Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju has warned that a war with Pakistan would deeply harm India’s economy. He shared his thoughts in a recent interview, criticizing Indian generals for making bold war statements on national television.

Katju stressed that both India and Pakistan are nuclear powers, and any conflict could quickly become dangerous and costly. He urged military leaders and media to avoid spreading fear and instead focus on peace and logic. War, he said, brings no benefit—only loss.

He also praised Pakistan’s response after the Pulwama incident. At that time, tensions were high, but Pakistan took responsible steps to avoid further escalation. This, Katju said, helped control the situation and avoid a major crisis.

Finally, he reminded the public that war would bring economic disaster, especially for India. He called for wise leadership, calm thinking, and better communication between the two countries to ensure peace in the region.