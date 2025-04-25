Jofra Archer’s strong efforts go in vain as Rajasthan Royals struggle again

Jofra Archer has been in top form for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025, but his efforts have often gone unrewarded. Despite being one of the standout bowlers for his team, Archer’s performances have not been enough to turn the tide for the Royals. He has taken six wickets at an average of 25, but his teammates have managed only two wickets in comparison, highlighting the imbalance in the team’s attack.

In his recent match at Chinnaswamy, Archer’s skills were on display as he bowled with precision. The pitch favored pacers with height, and Archer’s approach of hitting hard lengths showed promise. However, he still conceded four boundaries in his opening spell. Archer’s bowling, which induced 50% false shots, was not enough to claim wickets, as the batsmen found ways to escape his grasp.

Archer has had the highest false shot percentage among IPL 2025 bowlers, with 33.3% of deliveries forcing batters to make errors. However, his remarkable ability to induce edges has not led to success. Although he has forced 25 edges this season, only one resulted in a wicket. This poor luck has been a frustrating trend, with Archer’s outstanding efforts not being rewarded with the wickets his performances deserve.

Rajasthan Royals are now on a five-match losing streak, and their playoff chances are slim. Archer, despite his brilliant individual performances, has been left to watch as his team struggles. With only a few games left, Royals need to win all their remaining matches, but Archer’s hard work might not be enough to avoid another disappointing season.