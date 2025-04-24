Nationwide protests erupt in Pakistan over Indian threats after Pahalgam attack

Protests broke out across Pakistan on Thursday after India blamed Pakistan for a deadly attack in Pahalgam, IIOJK. Demonstrators condemned India’s threats and Prime Minister Modi’s vow to retaliate.

Anger intensified after India announced the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. Protesters in Lahore, Quetta, and Muzaffarabad called it a provocation and warned of serious consequences.

In Lahore, around 700 people gathered near the Wagah border. Protesters burned Indian flags and vowed to defend Pakistan’s water rights, even through war if needed.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s National Security Committee warned that blocking water flow would be seen as an act of war. The Wagah border has also been closed.