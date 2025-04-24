Gujarat titans thrive amid ownership change with Shubman Gill’s leadership

The Gujarat Titans have recently changed ownership, with Torrent Group taking control. However, despite this shift, the franchise’s operation remains the same. Shubman Gill, who struggled as captain in 2024, has been performing well this season. Under the guidance of head coach Ashish Nehra, the team is on a strong path to success in IPL 2025.

The acquisition of Gujarat Titans by Torrent Group took six months to complete. The deal was valued at Rs 7,522 crore, with Torrent Group securing a 67% controlling stake. Despite the change, Arvinder Singh, the COO, reassured fans that the franchise will continue its successful formula. He emphasized that no major changes are expected during the current season.

On the field, the Titans have found success in IPL, having won the title once and finished as runners-up once. Their home base, the Narendra Modi Stadium, provides an excellent platform for the team, despite its large capacity. The franchise focuses heavily on delivering a satisfying fan experience, which has become a key part of its strategy for success.

Under Shubman Gill’s leadership, the team has seen remarkable growth. Fans have embraced his leadership, and he has matured into the role of captain. The franchise’s connection to the Gujarati community, both in India and abroad, has helped build a strong fanbase. With continued success, the future looks bright for Gujarat Titans and their captain, Shubman Gill.