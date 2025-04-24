BCCI refuses future cricket series with Pakistan after Pahalgam attack

India’s cricket board (BCCI) has announced it will not play any future bilateral series with Pakistan. This decision comes after the recent deadly attack in Pahalgam, Indian-Occupied Kashmir, where 26 people were killed. BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla stated they stand with the victims and follow the Indian government’s stance.

Shukla added that India only faces Pakistan in ICC events, not in bilateral matches. He also mentioned that ICC is aware of the situation and may respond. Pakistan and India last played a bilateral series in 2012-13. India hasn’t visited Pakistan for a cricket tournament since the 2008 Asia Cup.

Tensions increased after India blamed Pakistan for the Pahalgam attack without evidence. Pakistan has denied involvement and condemned the violence. In a related move, India also suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and expelled Pakistani diplomats.

This new cricket ban reflects growing political strain between the two rivals. The issue has moved beyond sports and sparked a larger diplomatic rift. Pakistan plans to respond on global platforms and expose India’s narrative.