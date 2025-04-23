Hardik Pandya, Mahela Jayawardene caught in heated exchange before SRH vs MI match

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya was seen in a tense conversation with head coach Mahela Jayawardene. The incident occurred just before the IPL 2025 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

The video of their animated exchange quickly went viral, sparking rumors of a rift. Fans and experts began questioning whether all is well within the Mumbai Indians camp. The team has shown improvement lately, but this moment raised fresh concerns.

Jayawardene recently returned as MI’s head coach, replacing Mark Boucher. Under his guidance, the team bounced back after a slow start, winning three matches in a row. They now sit in sixth place on the IPL 2025 points table.

Still, the heated exchange before such a key match left fans surprised. While the exact reason is unknown, many hope it was just a moment of pressure and not a deeper issue between the captain and coach.