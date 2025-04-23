M-6 motorway project gets green light for 2025-26 budget

The M-6 Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway will be added to the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for 2025-26. The Ministry of Communications shared this update with the National Assembly’s Standing Committee. The project will be built in five phases and funded by international financial institutions. Work on the project is expected to begin soon.

During the meeting, members raised concerns over high tolls on the Karachi-Hyderabad M-9 Motorway. The committee asked the National Highway Authority (NHA) to improve tolling transparency. A follow-up visit was planned to suggest better toll solutions. Officials also discussed damaged toll plazas that need repairs.

The committee reviewed pending development schemes from members. However, delays in feasibility reports stopped them from meeting the March 31 deadline. The committee chair ordered NHA to complete all requirements in six months. This will ensure inclusion of the schemes in next year’s budget.

Fraud in the toll plaza bidding process also came up in the meeting. In response, the NHA introduced an online bidding system. They also approved an extension for the Ranipur-Moro road project. With 53% of the work done, the project will now finish by December 2025.