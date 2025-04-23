Qarz-e-Jaan finale faces backlash for showing rapist in sympathetic light

The drama Qarz-e-Jaan ended on a controversial note as viewers criticized the finale for softening a brutal criminal’s image. The show had earlier won praise for boldly showing abuse, rape, and power misuse. However, the last episode gave the main villain Ammar, a rapist and murderer, a tearful monologue that made him look like a victim of bad parenting.

This shift in tone angered many viewers, especially because Ammar had committed horrific crimes like gang rape and murder. Instead of focusing on justice, the finale showed him as regretful and broken. His courtroom breakdown and talk of his troubled childhood led to misplaced sympathy from even the judge and family members.

Fans were especially upset with Nashwa, the brave lawyer, who suddenly smiled at Ammar’s compliment in court. People said it ruined her character and showed a woman seeking approval from a criminal. Many called it a poor message and compared it to other dramas that handled similar scenes with more moral clarity.

Although the show tried to explain how toxic parenting shapes bad men, critics say it ignored personal responsibility. They believe the finale betrayed the story’s earlier message. Instead of supporting survivors and showing justice, it gave space to the abuser’s pain, which felt unfair and harmful.