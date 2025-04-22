Khloe Kardashian opens up about marriage and expanding her family

Khloe Kardashian recently shared her thoughts on marriage and having more kids during an interview with PEOPLE magazine. The conversation took place at the launch of her new snack, Khloud Protein Popcorn.

She said she is open to having more children, but only if she is married. “I’m not just having kids—I want a partner,” Khloe explained. She also mentioned feeling content with her current life and family.

Right now, Khloe is not dating anyone. Joking about her age, she added, “I am 40, the clock is ticking!” Her last marriage was to Lamar Odom, which ended in divorce in 2016.

Khloe is a mother to two children, True and Tatum, both shared with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. For now, she’s focused on parenting and her growing business.