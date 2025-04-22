Pakistan’s fastest underpass: Murree road project nears completion in just 35 Days

In a major infrastructure push, Pakistan is set to complete the Jinnah Square Murree Road Underpass in just 35 days. This rapid construction project, part of a signal-free corridor from Islamabad Airport to Murree, aims to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity. The underpass will span 479 meters and include three traffic lanes for smoother flow.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the site to review progress and stressed that quality must not be sacrificed for speed. He also asked officials to ensure effective traffic management during construction to avoid inconvenience for the public. The project includes widening a nearby bridge and expanding four slip roads to further improve traffic movement.

The underpass is expected to greatly benefit both residents and tourists by reducing travel time and addressing long-standing congestion issues in the capital. It marks a key step in modernizing Islamabad’s road network and improving access to popular destinations like Murree.

CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa briefed the minister, expressing confidence that the work will meet the tight deadline. He confirmed that the road network and structure are progressing rapidly, with all teams working around the clock to achieve the goal.