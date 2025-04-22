CPEC goes digital: Pakistan and China push 5G and AI projects

Pakistan and China have agreed to expand their digital partnership through new projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). A Chinese delegation, led by China Mobile Chairman Yang Jie, visited Islamabad to explore fresh opportunities for collaboration. The team met with Federal IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja at the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication.

Both sides discussed fast-tracking the rollout of 5G technology and building modern, AI-powered data centres. They also focused on creating energy-efficient digital infrastructure to support regional growth. This partnership aligns with Pakistan’s Digital Vision and aims to improve long-term connectivity.

The leaders also explored content hosting deals with major Chinese digital platforms. Moreover, they discussed launching joint programs to promote education in Artificial Intelligence. These efforts are expected to empower Pakistani youth and strengthen the country’s digital talent base.

The cooperation between the two countries will enhance regional integration and trade. It will also make Pakistan a stronger digital hub in South Asia. Officials said these steps will help both nations build a smart, connected future under the umbrella of CPEC.