Ali Raza admits copying ‘Mirzapur’ character for role in ‘Dunyapur’

Pakistani actor Ali Raza has confessed to drawing inspiration from the popular Indian web series “Mirzapur” for his role in “Dunyapur.” In a recent interview, he revealed mimicking a specific character’s signature ring-spinning gesture throughout the action-revenge drama.

Raza stated that he meticulously watched all three seasons of “Mirzapur” before filming “Dunyapur,” noting the character’s ring-spinning during action sequences. He successfully integrated this distinct move into his own performance.

Beyond the inspired role, Raza also detailed his extended filming schedule. He spent 27 days on set, compared to the typical 6, and received payment for each day. He describes the experience as positive and enjoyable, especially as it featured many of his friends within the cast.

Reflecting on his career, Raza expressed increased confidence handling romantic scenes. He also stated his willingness to reject any script, no matter the source, if the content doesn’t resonate with him. He ended the interview with positive remarks about his co-star, Anmol Baloch, expressing a desire to work with her again in the future.