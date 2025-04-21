Suryakumar overtakes Kohli in orange cap race, Prasidh holds purple

The IPL 2025 Orange Cap race saw exciting changes on a thrilling double-header Sunday. Virat Kohli briefly held the third spot after scoring an unbeaten 73 off 54 balls in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) win over Punjab Kings (PBKS), taking his season tally to 322 runs. However, later in the day, Suryakumar Yadav’s blistering 68* off 30 balls for Mumbai Indians (MI) against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pushed him ahead to 333 runs, reclaiming third place.

Kohli now stands at No. 4 with four half-centuries this season and a superb average of 64.40, although his strike rate of 140 is the lowest among the top five. Above them, Nicholas Pooran (368 runs) and B Sai Sudharsan (365 runs) lead the chart, with Sudharsan needing just 4 more runs to claim the Orange Cap when Gujarat Titans face KKR on Monday.

In the Purple Cap standings, GT’s Prasidh Krishna remains at the top with 14 wickets. Despite Sunday action, other key bowlers like Noor Ahmad, Hardik Pandya, and Josh Hazlewood failed to add to their tally. Kuldeep Yadav, Noor, Hazlewood, and Shardul Thakur follow close behind with 12 wickets each.

Arshdeep Singh’s lone wicket on Sunday brought him into the top mix, joining others at 11 wickets, including Siraj, R Sai Kishore, and Khaleel Ahmed. As the IPL season heats up, both cap races are getting tighter with each game.