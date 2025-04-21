Govt launches hajj 2025 operations: First flights take off april 29

Pakistan’s Hajj flights will start on April 29, carrying almost 90,000 pilgrims under the government program. The Religious Affairs Minister confirmed this. Preparations are underway, including medical checks and training. The Hajj package costs are set for this year.

The Minister coordinated with Saudi officials for smooth travel arrangements. However, Saudi Arabia temporarily suspended visas for some countries, including Pakistan, due to the Hajj season. Umrah visa holders from Pakistan must return by April 29. This visa suspension affects travel to Saudi Arabia.

Pilgrims from Pakistan are planning to perform the Hajj under government and private schemes. Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will operate special flights, using modern planes. The flights are well-organized to provide comfortable travel.

The return flights are scheduled to start on June 12 and continue until July 10. The visa restriction, unfortunately, will impact travelers’ plans for this year. Despite this, preparations are in place to meet the demands for Hajj.