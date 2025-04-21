King Charles pays tribute to Pope Francis in heartfelt statement

King Charles has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Pope Francis, who passed away at the age of 88. The royal palace shared his emotional statement on social media, highlighting the king’s feelings. The post included the caption, “The King’s message following the death of Pope Francis.”

In his message, King Charles said, “My wife and I were most deeply saddened to learn of the death of Pope Francis.” He noted that their sadness is somewhat eased by the knowledge that the Pope shared an Easter greeting before his passing. His dedication to the Church and the world was evident throughout his life and ministry.

The monarch praised Pope Francis for his compassion and commitment to unity within the Church. He acknowledged the Pope’s efforts to support people of faith and those working for the greater good. King Charles stated, “His Holiness will be remembered for his compassion and concern for all.”

Reflecting on their recent meeting in Italy, King Charles cherished the moments spent with the Pope. He and the Queen were moved to visit him just earlier this month. The King concluded by sending heartfelt condolences to the Church and many inspired by Pope Francis’s life.