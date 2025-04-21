Mysterious illness claims over 80 peacocks in Tharparkar

In Tharparkar, more than 80 peacocks have died due to a mysterious illness. Hundreds more are showing symptoms like fever, flu, and dehydration. This situation has become critical in rural areas such as Islamkot, Nagarparkar, and Chachro tehsils. Residents report that the birds are unable to recover once they exhibit symptoms.

The illness is especially affecting peacocks in forested areas, where they already struggle with high temperatures and lack of water. These birds are iconic to the Thar desert, known for their vibrant colors and cultural importance. Their declining health has raised alarms among wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists.

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of this illness. They have also not announced any formal investigation or emergency response for the affected areas. Residents are increasingly worried as the situation continues to worsen.

Currently, Mithi and other regions of Tharparkar face oppressive heat, with temperatures reaching 42°C. Most areas of Sindh are experiencing hot and dry weather, with no rain expected in the coming days. This ongoing heatwave adds to the challenges faced by wildlife in the region.