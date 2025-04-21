Improved water supply in Pakistan following recent rains

Recent rains have positively impacted water availability in Pakistan, prompting the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) to increase water supplies to provinces. In Punjab, the water supply rose dramatically from 23,800 to 64,800 cusecs. Meanwhile, Sindh also received a boost, with an additional 10,000 cusecs increasing its share to 45,000 cusecs.

According to an IRSA spokesperson, water supplies for Balochistan have been set at 500 cusecs, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will receive 1,900 cusecs. Additionally, the estimated water shortage for the Kharif season decreased from 43 percent to 27 percent. This improvement is crucial for agriculture and overall water management in the country.

Federal Minister for Water Resources, Mian Maoin Wattoo, stated that each province can use its allocated water as needed. He acknowledged that the planning around canals has faced misunderstandings and lacked consultation, leading to disputes. Wattoo emphasized that negotiations have begun to address these issues amicably.

Moreover, Wattoo revealed that two canals would be developed in Sindh, two in Punjab, and one in Balochistan. He noted that there are objections regarding a canal in Cholistan, but the water allocation will follow the established formula. The minister expressed optimism that these matters would be resolved through dialogue.