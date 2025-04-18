Default risk over as economy booms, says Punjab CM

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Everyone should be proud of speaking and being called Punjabi. The people of Punjab, its people are all our own. I have immense love for the soil, people, music, traditions, culture of Punjab.” She while addressing the “Punjab Culture Day ceremony at Al Hamra Arts Council said, “I love Pakistan as I am a patriotic Pakistani. During my exile, I used to cry remembering the fragrance of Punjab soil in the rain. The youth must learn English, but they should speak Punjabi with pride. Punjab and Punjabi are our identity, we cannot forget it.”

She said, “All languages and music are good, but Punjabi language has no match. No music and dance can compete with the Bhangra of Punjab. Pakistan is a beautiful country and Punjab is the most beautiful province. The people of Turkiye and the President take pride in their culture. I felt amazed to see spectacular performance at the ceremony. The little girls surprised me by playing the drums.”

She added, “I congratulate from the core of my heart Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Zahid Bokhari, on arranging a wonderful ceremony of Punjab Culture Day. Meeting everyone including Hamid Rana, Firdous Jamal and Resham, gave me immense pleasure. I want to do something special for the well-being of artists of Punjab so as to set an example. Marriyum Aurangzeb, Azma Zahid Bokhari and everyone should chalk-out a programme for the welfare of artists.”

She said, “After many decades, series of fairs has resumed in Punjab. The Horse and Cattle Show started after 30 years and the people enjoyed it for two weeks. Mela Chiraghan was restored after many years. Under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the stagnation of discontinuity of years was removed and progress started.”

She added, “Now people do not gossip about national economy going to default rather they appreciate reducing price of electricity and inflation. It was a common narrative of everyone that Pakistan would default and its economy would shrink. But today the people are vociferously appreciating reduction in inflation and foreign investment coming to Pakistan. Cleanliness, progress and facilities are seen everywhere. The stock exchange is setting new records.”

She added, “Today, the money which we are spending on the public welfare was not spent in the previous tenure. The government has the same amount of resources, they did not increase much, but the situation drastically changed due to taking over power by the patriotic government. I think about providing medical treatment, education, employment and facilities to the people of Punjab. I always try to keep the prices of flour, roti, vegetables, pulses, etc. low. Paying respect to our parents and getting their prayers can take one to apex of glory and respect and I am its prime example.”

The Chief Minister said, “I emphatically reiterate to familiarise our children with Punjabi language and they should take pride in speaking Punjabi. When people address me as daughter, sister or Dhi Rani, I feel great pride in it. I pray that may our country move forward, progress after passing day and make its distinctive place among the comity of nations across the globe. I pray that may Allah Almighty always keep Punjab and the people of Punjab smiling and shining.”