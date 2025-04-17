Hungary offers 400 scholarships to Pakistani students

Hungary has announced 400 fully funded scholarships for Pakistani students, enhancing educational ties between the two nations. This news was revealed during a press conference in Islamabad, attended by Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Hungary’s Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó. Their meeting also celebrated the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Hungary and Pakistan.

During the briefing, the two leaders signed several memoranda of understanding (MOUs) aimed at boosting collaboration in trade, industry, and cultural exchange. Ishaq Dar praised Hungary as a reliable partner, particularly for its support in Pakistan’s industrial growth, notably through the Mughal Group. They also discussed pressing regional security issues, particularly instability in neighboring Afghanistan.

Szijjártó acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts to maintain regional stability and expressed solidarity with its peace initiatives. The ministers also touched upon the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the situation in Ukraine. Hungary and Pakistan share a common hope for peace in these regions.

Regarding the scholarship program, Szijjártó noted that around 1,700 applications have been received already. He emphasized Hungary’s commitment to enhancing people-to-people connections through academic and cultural initiatives. The agreements and scholarship offer represent a significant step in deepening Pakistan-Hungary relations across various sectors.