Narine’s shameful act: Discovery of ‘illegal bat’ used in IPL

Sunil Narine, the Kolkata Knight Riders’ opener, is in hot water for using an illegal bat in the IPL. This incident occurred during a match against the Punjab Kings. Reports indicate that Narine faced a major embarrassment when his bat failed the measurement test. A video of this moment has quickly gone viral on social media.

According to Indian media, the IPL Governing Council introduced new rules to ensure fair play. They now check bats during matches to prevent players from gaining unfair advantages. Unfortunately for Narine, he became the first player affected by this regulation. His bat was found to exceed the legal limits set by the ICC.

When Narine prepared to bat, the reserve umpire measured his equipment. The bat was deemed too thick, violating the limits of 4.25 inches in width and 2.64 inches in depth. As a result, the umpires ordered him to switch bats immediately. This interaction was captured in the viral video, showing Narine discussing the issue with the umpire.

The situation has sparked debates among fans and experts. Many wonder if Narine has used the illegal bat in previous matches. However, as of now, no fines or penalties have been imposed on him. The controversy continues to unfold as the IPL season progresses.