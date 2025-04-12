Cybersecurity and Pakistan

Cybersecurity refers to the practice of protecting systems, networks, and data from digital attacks, unauthorized access, and damage through preventive measures like encryption, firewalls, and policy frameworks. While the term cybercrime encompasses illegal activities conducted via digital means, such as hacking, fraud, identity theft, and the dissemination of malicious content.

The population of Pakistan as of April 2025 is 254.28 million, with real-time estimates indicating a daily growth rate of approximately 1.58%. Projections for mid-2025 suggest the population will reach 255.2 million, reflecting Pakistan’s position as the 5th most populous country globally. Below is a detailed breakdown of key demographic metrics and trends:

Let’s explore the demographic trends of the Pakistani population. The median age is 20.6 years, indicating a youthful population. If we categorize the population, it is interesting that 35.3% are under 15 years, 60.2% are aged 15-64, and 4.5% are over 65.

As of early 2025, Pakistan’s Internet penetration rate stands at 45.7%, with 116 million internet users out of a population of 253 million. This reflects a steady growth trajectory, though challenges persist, such as infrastructure limitations, digital divide (urban-rural divides), and increasing cybercrime. Mobile broadband dominates, accounting for 142 million subscriptions compared to 3 million fixed broadband connections. The median mobile internet download speed improved to 20.89 Mbps (+25.3% year-on-year), while fixed broadband speeds reached 15.53 Mbps.

In terms of market share, Facebook dominates with 95.95% of social media traffic, followed by TikTok (1.79%) and YouTube (0.86%). Social media users skew heavily male (70.4% male vs. 29.6% female).

Given the high internet penetration, traditional criminal activities have increasingly shifted toward the digital space. Cybercrime is an emerging threat driven by rapid internet adoption and limited regulatory frameworks. Key forms include hacking, financial fraud, cyberbullying, and identity theft.

Hackers have been found selling call records and email accounts.

Cyber-dependent crimes (e.g., hacking, malware) score 5/10 in Pakistan’s criminal markets, indicating moderate but growing activity. A 2023 study found that 42.85% of Pakistani university students experienced cyberbullying, with urban areas and higher socioeconomic groups more vulnerable. Financial crimes, such as phishing and credit card fraud, are rising due to weak cybersecurity measures and unlicensed software use.

Prominent Cybercrimes in Pakistan and Possible Solutions

1. Cyber Terrorism and Recruitment:

Involves hacking critical infrastructure or using social media to recruit for extremist groups. Section 10 of PECA 2016 criminalizes cyberterrorism, with penalties up to 14 years imprisonment. Challenges include lack of advanced forensic tools and cross-border coordination. A new agency, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), has been formed with specialized training and funding. These steps will enhance international cooperation and implement real-time monitoring of extremist content.

2. Online Harassment and Child Exploitation:

Includes cyberstalking, non-consensual sharing of explicit content, and child pornography. Over 150 journalists were charged under PECA in 2024 for “defamation.” Challenges include underreporting due to social stigma and weak enforcement. Solutions include establishing dedicated Cybercrime Reporting Centers with 24/7 helplines, launching public awareness campaigns, and enforcing stricter penalties under PECA Sections 21 and 22.

3. Financial Fraud and Phishing:

Scams like Business Email Compromise (BEC) and SIM card fraud are rising. In 2025, a Pakistan-based group, HeartSender, caused $3 million in losses. Challenges include lack of secure payment gateways and public awareness. Solutions include mandatory two-factor authentication for banking, collaboration with international agencies, and training financial institutions to recognize and report suspicious activity.

4. Misinformation and Fake News:

Intentional spread of false information is now criminalized under Section 26-A of PECA 2025. Challenges include vague legal definitions allowing misuse against journalists. Solutions include promoting fact-checking initiatives, media literacy programs, and ensuring judicial oversight for content removal.

5. Identity Theft and Data Breaches:

Unauthorized access to personal data is increasingly common. Hackers have been found selling call records and email accounts. Challenges include weak data protection laws and poor compliance by private entities. Solutions include enacting a Data Protection Act, encouraging ISO 27001 adoption, and establishing Computer Emergency Response Teams (CERTs). The Government of Pakistan announced the formation of its first National CERT on March 11, 2024.

6. Hacking and Malware Attacks:

Common attacks include DDoS and ransomware. Pakistan ranks 14th in Asia-Pacific for cyber vulnerabilities. Challenges include outdated infrastructure and insufficient cybersecurity investment. Solutions include upgrading infrastructure with AI-driven threat detection, regular penetration testing, and fostering public-private partnerships.

Pakistan’s cyber landscape requires a balanced approach: robust legal frameworks (e.g., PECA 2025 amendments), institutional capacity-building (e.g., NCCIA), and public education. However, safeguards against misuse, such as judicial oversight and clear legal definitions, are essential to protect civil liberties.

The writer is Rector, Institute of Business Management (IoBM), Karachi, Chair IEEE Karachi Section and a cybersecurity expert. He can be reached at tariqsoomro @gmail.com, rector@iobm.edu.pk.