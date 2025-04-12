Zendaya and Tom Holland’s wedding plans unfold, but date remains unclear

Zendaya and Tom Holland are engaged, but their wedding isn’t happening anytime soon. Law Roach, Zendaya’s stylist, recently spoke about their plans. He confirmed that he will design her bridal look for the big day. However, he made it clear that the ceremony is still far off. “It’s far away,” Roach said, citing their busy schedules. The couple is fully booked with movie shoots and red carpet events.

The couple’s engagement became known earlier this year. Zendaya sported a stunning 5-carat ring at the 2025 Golden Globes. While she didn’t confirm the news herself, Tom Holland’s father did. Dominic Holland shared details on Patreon in January. He revealed that Tom had thoughtfully planned the proposal and received Zendaya’s father’s blessing beforehand.

Zendaya and Tom prefer to keep personal matters private. Their low-key reaction to engagement rumors reflects this choice. Even when asked about her ring at the Golden Globes, Zendaya smiled and shrugged. Their reserved nature adds to their charm as a couple in the public eye.

Currently, both stars are working on significant projects. Zendaya is busy with “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” while Tom is involved in Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey.” Given their packed calendars, fans may have to wait a while for the wedding. Roach’s involvement in the preparations promises a stunning bridal look when the time finally comes.