Imran Khan to appear in court on april 15, jail seeks extra security

In a significant turn of events, Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), is set to appear in court. He must attend the District and Session Courts in Islamabad on April 15. This appearance is crucial as it involves his bail applications in multiple cases, including attempted murder and fraudulent receipts.

Adiala Jail authorities have taken precautionary measures ahead of this court date. They have requested special security arrangements for transporting Imran Khan to the session court. The Superintendent of Adiala Jail has formally written seeking additional guards for his protection during the transfer.

Additional Sessions Judge has ordered Imran Khan’s personal appearance. This shows the seriousness of the charges against him and the judicial process involved. His bail applications are currently under review, highlighting the ongoing legal challenges he faces.

As the court date approaches, the situation remains tense. The authorities aim to ensure a secure environment during Imran Khan’s appearance. All eyes will be on the proceedings as they unfold in court.