Karachi to host 5 thrilling matches in HBL PSL season 10

The 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) kicks off on April 11, 2025. Karachi will host five exciting matches during the tournament, featuring top local and international cricket stars.

Karachi Kings will play all five of their home games at the National Stadium. Their fixtures include tough clashes against Multan Sultans (April 12), Lahore Qalandars (April 15), and Quetta Gladiators (April 18).

The action continues with matches against Islamabad United on April 20 and Peshawar Zalmi on April 21. All games begin at 8:00 PM, promising high-energy cricket under the lights.

Fans can expect thrilling matchups as teams fight for a spot in the playoffs. Stay tuned for updates, highlights, and team performances throughout the season.