China pledges $137 million to support Myanmar earthquake recovery

China has pledged $137 million in emergency aid to help Myanmar recover from its devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake on March 28. The powerful quake killed 3,645 people and left thousands without food, water, or shelter.

According to China’s embassy in Myanmar, the funds will be used for food, medicine, temporary housing, and medical services. Expert teams will also assist with epidemic prevention and disaster assessment.

In addition, China has sent over 30 rescue teams, including medical workers, engineers, and rescue dogs, to support relief efforts. The Chinese Red Cross also contributed 1.5 million yuan in emergency cash aid.

Although China’s main rescue team completed its mission and left Myanmar on April 9, officials confirmed China will continue to help with damage assessment and rebuilding projects.