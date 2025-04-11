Pakistan outplays Scotland in women’s world cup qualifier clash

Pakistan delivered a strong performance to beat Scotland by six wickets in a rain-shortened ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier. The match, played at the LCCA Ground in Lahore, was reduced to 32 overs per side. Pakistan chased down the 187-run target with eight balls to spare.

Fatima Sana led the bowling attack with a fiery spell, taking 4 wickets for just 23 runs in 5 overs. Scotland managed 186-9, with captain Kathryn Bryce standing out. She scored a brilliant 91 off 96 balls, hitting 10 fours and a six.

In reply, Pakistan stumbled early, losing two quick wickets for 36 runs. However, Muneeba Ali and Aliya Riaz built a match-winning 93-run partnership. Muneeba scored 71 off 72 balls, while Aliya remained unbeaten on 68 off 70.

With this win, Pakistan moves to the top of their group with four points from two matches. Meanwhile, Scotland sits in third place. The hosts will now look to carry this momentum forward in the next game.