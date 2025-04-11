Supreme court sees potential in AI for judicial system enhancements

The Supreme Court has issued a judgement on using artificial intelligence (AI) in the judicial system. The court believes AI can improve efficiency but emphasizes a cautious approach. Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah stated that while AI shows promise, it must be integrated thoughtfully within constitutional limits.

During the judgement, Justice Shah highlighted the urgent need for better case management in district courts. He pointed out that delays in the system require innovative solutions. The court recognized AI tools like ChatGPT and DeepSeek as potential aids for judges, especially in research and decision-making support. However, the judgement stressed that AI should never replace human judgement.

Moreover, the court acknowledged the ethical challenges that come with using AI in justice. It warned against biases that AI might introduce into legal processes. The court noted that AI lacks the human qualities needed for compassion and ethical reasoning. Thus, it is vital to maintain human dignity and fairness in all judicial matters.

The Supreme Court recommended that the National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee develop guidelines for AI use. These guidelines should ensure AI enhances, rather than undermines, judicial autonomy and public trust. In conclusion, while AI can help reduce delays and improve access to justice, it cannot replace the core values of human judgement.