Cristiano Ronaldo and Matthew Vaughn launch new film studio UR•Marv

Cristiano Ronaldo and director Matthew Vaughn have teamed up to launch a new independent film studio called UR•Marv. This venture aims to blend innovative filmmaking technology with traditional storytelling. Ronaldo’s global brand aligns with Vaughn’s knack for exciting action films.

The duo has already completed two action movies, with a third currently in development. All three films are part of an interconnected series financed and produced under the UR•Marv banner. Fans can expect details about the first installment to be announced soon.

Ronaldo expressed enthusiasm for this new business venture. “This is an exciting chapter for me,” he said about the collaboration. Vaughn praised Ronaldo’s talent, calling him a “real-life superhero” for his ability to create captivating stories on the soccer field.

This launch adds to Ronaldo’s growing media portfolio. In the past, he invested in Medialivre, a major Portuguese media group, and launched a YouTube channel named “UR Cristiano.” Meanwhile, Vaughn continues to expand his impact in the film industry, having directed the 2024 spy thriller Argylle and working on two more Kingsman films.