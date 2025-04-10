Shaheen Afridi and Babar Azam excited for HBL PSL X

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Babar Azam recently shared their thoughts on the upcoming 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL). The tournament will start on April 11. Both captains talked about their teams’ preparations and the talented players in the league.

Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi is thrilled about the young players joining his squad. He stressed how important the PSL is for developing national talent. According to Afridi, the league provides a great opportunity for new cricketers to grow and shine on the international stage.

Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam pointed out the competitive nature among all teams. He noted that each franchise aims to build a strong squad. Additionally, Babar believes this season will be one of the most competitive yet, which will lead to thrilling matches.

PSL 10 will feature six teams playing a total of 34 matches. Fans can look forward to the final on May 18 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. This tournament promises exciting cricket as teams compete for the championship. It will kick off with defending champions Islamabad United facing Lahore Qalandars in the opening match.