Pakistan faces challenges for Olympic cricket spot in LA 2028

Cricket will return to the Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028, a historic comeback after 128 years. The event will feature men’s and women’s T20 competitions with six teams in each category. This exciting development comes after the International Cricket Council (ICC) proposed cricket’s inclusion in 2021. Following discussions, the proposal was approved in October 2023.

However, Pakistan might miss out on this golden opportunity. Currently, Pakistan ranks No. 7 in the men’s T20I rankings and No. 8 in the women’s T20I rankings. These positions put them at risk of not qualifying for the Olympics. The final qualification process is still being developed, making the race highly competitive.

Powerhouses like India, Australia, and England lead the rankings and are likely to secure their spots. Meanwhile, the USA, as the host nation, will gain automatic qualification. Thus, Pakistan must improve its rankings in both men’s and women’s cricket to have a chance at competing.

As the Olympic Games approach, teams in lower rankings are intensifying their efforts to climb the standings. The competition promises to be thrilling. All eyes will be on the leading nations as they prepare for this grand event in 2028.