A new gas source: PPL starts production at Pateji X-1 well

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) announced on Thursday that it has started gas production from the Upper Sand (C-Sand) reservoir at the Pateji X-1 well. This well is part of the Shah Bandar Block, located in Sindh province. PPL operates the block with a 63% working interest. Its joint venture partners include Mari Energies Limited (MEL), Sindh Energy Holding Company Limited (SEHCL), and Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL).

The joint venture plans to process the gas from Pateji X-1 at MEL’s Sujawal Gas Processing Facility (SGPF). This facility will help deliver gas into Sui Southern Gas Company Limited’s (SSGCL) network. To support this effort, a new 40-kilometer, 8-inch diameter pipeline has been installed from the wellhead to SGPF. This pipeline will enable production to reach up to 10 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd).

PPL emphasized that this new development is a positive step for the country. It helps reduce the energy supply-demand gap and enhance energy security. By focusing on indigenous hydrocarbon resources, PPL aims to strengthen the national economy. The project is expected to create job opportunities and contribute to the national exchequer as well.

Earlier, on November 29, 2024, PPL made another significant announcement. The company discovered gas and condensate at the Pateji X-1 well. This indicates the ongoing potential for more discoveries and production in the region. Overall, PPL’s efforts signal a commitment to boosting local energy production and supporting Pakistan’s energy needs.