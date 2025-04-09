Award-Winning Film Americanish, Starring Aizzah Fatima, Set to Release in Pakistan on April 18

Karachi, April 4, 2025 — The critically acclaimed and award-winning feature film Americanish, starring and co-written by powerhouse creative Aizzah Fatima, is set to make its much-anticipated debut in cinemas across Pakistan on April 18, 2025.

Directed by Iman Zawahry and distributed globally by Sony International, Americanish is a bold, heartwarming romantic comedy that tells the story of three Pakistani-American women navigating the complexities of love, identity, culture, and career in New York City’s vibrant Jackson Heights. Blending sharp humor with emotional depth, the film offers a refreshing and authentic portrayal of South Asian Muslim women and their experiences in the diaspora.

Americanish was first released in the United States in 2021, where it received overwhelming critical and audience acclaim. The film is now finally making its way to Pakistani cinemas under the banner of IMGC Multiplex Cinema, one of the country’s leading film distribution companies.

Adding to the excitement, Aizzah Fatima, an award-winning filmmaker, actor, and former Google engineer will be visiting Pakistan from April 11 to April 22. She will be in Karachi until April 17, after which she will continue her engagements in other cities. Her visit aims to celebrate the film’s arrival in its cultural homeland and engage with local audiences through special events, screenings, and media appearances.

Aizzah Fatima has been widely recognized for her storytelling brilliance. Americanish has already garnered 25 international film festival awards, including Best Lead Actress, Best Narrative Feature, and multiple Audience Choice honors. Her work has been featured in top-tier media outlets such as The New York Times, NPR, The Guardian, and BBC Woman’s Hour.

Following a successful international run, Americanish is now ready to charm Pakistani audiences with its rare blend of laughter, heart, and cultural resonance.