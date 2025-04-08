HBL PSL X set to kick off in Lahore with exciting matches

The HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 is ready to start on April 11. Lahore will host several key fixtures, including both eliminators and the final on May 18, 2025. Fans can expect thrilling T20 action as teams battle for the coveted PSL title.

The Lahore leg will feature 13 matches involving popular teams like Lahore Qalandars, Karachi Kings, Peshawar Zalmi, and more. This season promises fierce competition as each team aims to secure their spot in the knockout stages. Exciting matchups are set to spark rivalries and passion among fans.

Key matches in Lahore include the highly anticipated clash between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi on April 24. Other notable fixtures include Quetta Gladiators facing Karachi Kings and the eliminators scheduled for May 13 and May 16. The final, a grand culmination of the tournament, will take place on May 18.

As the start date approaches, cricket fans across Pakistan are eagerly waiting for the PSL action to unfold. Stay tuned for updates on match highlights and team news as PSL X progresses with electrifying games ahead.